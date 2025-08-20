‘Indians can find entertainment anywhere’: Mumbai spirit unfazed as rains continue

Heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life in several parts of Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day, yet videos circulating online show how even a red alert cannot interfere with the daily routine of Mumbaikars.

One such video illustrated the unbreakable spirit of Mumbai.

Even as waterlogging brought life to a standstill, two men were seen sharing a bottle of alcohol while sitting in knee-deep water.

The video, filmed at an unknown location within Mumbai, shows the duo setting up a table, chairs and bottles with glasses in the middle of a flooded road outside a residential building.

The clip has collected over half a million views on X along with a flood of amused comments.

“Spirit of Mumbai.. or Mumbaikars with Spirits?” quipped one user, playing on the word spirit.

Another remarked, “Made their own luxury resort like pool party.”

A third added, “Indian adaptability isn’t a skill - it’s survival.”

In another viral video, a man was seen dancing and diving into rainwater flowing like a stream through the city’s streets.

Completely drenched, he danced before plunging into the flooded stretch, a moment that sparked laughter online.

The clip, shared with the caption “Entertainment never stops in Mumbai. The show must go on!”, quickly resonated with thousands.

Text within the video suggested the incident took place in Mumbra.

“Indians can find entertainment anywhere,” one user wrote in response.

For many commuters, getting from one place to another feels like a castle challenge.

The city may have come to a standstill under the rains, but the internet has not, with memes and humour flowing as freely as the floodwaters.