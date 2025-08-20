‘Disturbing attack on press freedom’: Editors Guild slams YouTube for taking down senior journalist Ruben Banerjee’s channel without notice

The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday criticised YouTube for the abrupt removal of a channel run by its general secretary and senior journalist Ruben Banerjee, calling it a disturbing attack on press freedom in the digital space.

The Editors Guild condemned the lack of due process, pointing out that the removal was carried out without any strike, warning, show-cause notice, or disclosure of reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This amounted to a denial of natural justice,” the Guild said in its statement. It urged YouTube to immediately reinstate the channel and provide a clear and specific explanation for the action.

“This arbitrary move raises serious concerns about freedom of expression, the disproportionate power of platforms, and the opacity of digital governance. Any action against journalistic content must be preceded by prior notice, disclosure of reasons, and an opportunity for the creator to respond,” the Guild said.

Banerjee’s Odia-language YouTube channel, “Mu Ruben Kahuchhi” (I am Ruben Speaking), launched in September 2024, was taken down late on August 4 without prior warning or explanation.

YouTube alleged a violation of its “Circumvention Policy” but did not specify the content or conduct that constituted the supposed breach.

The channel, which had built a subscriber base of over 33,000 in just a year, focused on public-interest issues such as social welfare, teachers’ concerns, women’s self-help groups, and state politics in Odisha.

Recently, it had begun to draw attention for its commentary on leaders in both the state and central governments.

In his last episode before the removal, Banerjee had discussed Odisha politics, including chief minister Mohan Majhi, former CM Naveen Patnaik, bureaucrat-turned-politician V.K. Pandian, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

His earlier video on Majhi’s lifestyle had already stirred controversy. Two days after that discussion aired, the channel disappeared.

On August 5, Banerjee wrote on X, “My Odia YouTube India channel Mu Ruben Kahuchhi (I am Ruben Speaking) has all of a sudden been 'permanently removed'. I got no prior alerts or strike notices. Have appealed for restoration. Let’s hope for the best.”

YouTube advised him to await the outcome of a review of his appeal.

On August 8, Banerjee said he had still not received any clarity.

“Three days after YouTube India suddenly removed my Odia channel ‘Mu Ruben Kahuchhi’, I am yet to receive any reason or response from YouTube. Today, we escalated, with advocate @apar1984 writing to YouTube Grievance Officer on my behalf. Hope they respond,” he posted.

Despite a formal representation sent by his counsel Apar Gupta, appeals have been rejected without explanation. Banerjee has claimed his channel has been “permanently removed.”

Banerjee was earlier the editor-in-chief of the Outlook Group. His service was terminated in September 2021, citing his prolonged absence and erratic conduct as reasons.

Banerjee has earlier held senior positions at Outlook, The Indian Express, Al Jazeera, and Hindustan Times, is among several journalists to face platform takedowns in recent months.

Award-winning reporter Poonam Agarwal also had one of her election-related videos removed without notice, while the 4PM News Network of journalist Sanjay Sharma was blocked in April following a government directive citing “national security” and “public order.”

The channel was restored only after Sharma approached the Supreme Court and the government withdrew its order in May.

The Guild warned that such opaque enforcement practices undermine press freedom. It stressed that platforms like YouTube must adopt transparent appeal mechanisms, provide reasoned responses, and recognise the public-interest role of journalism instead of silencing it.

“Freedom of expression online is as vital as it is offline. For democracy to thrive, platforms must operate with transparency, fairness, and accountability, ensuring that responsible journalism is protected, not punished,” the Guild said.