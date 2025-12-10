ASI and IIT Chennai begin structural study of Konark Sun Temple ahead of sand removal plan

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in collaboration with IIT Chennai, has begun an in-depth structural assessment of the 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark to determine its stability and safety before the proposed removal of sand from the Jagmohan (assembly hall) of the temple.

Superintending Aarchaeologist D.B. Garnayak told The Telegraph that the analysis is crucial before undertaking any excavation within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, also known as the Black Pagoda. “We have made several studies earlier, including an endoscopy of the temple by inserting a camera inside the sanctum sanctorum from the top through drilled apertures. Now we are conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the structure’s current condition with the help of IIT Chennai. The process began two days ago and is expected to conclude by Wednesday,” he said.

According to Garnayak: “Over the last three days, we created small pocket tunnels to study the condition of the sand inside the Jagmohan. The wall thickness is strong and stable. Once the analysis is complete, a decision will be taken on when and how to begin the removal of sand.”

Experts from ASI and IIT Chennai have so far drilled two test holes to assess the temple’s internal strength. One of these openings, around nine metres deep and 16cm in diameter, was made on the western side of the structure facing the Bay of Bengal.

Although the ASI had decided years ago to remove the century-old sand fill, the work has been repeatedly delayed due to fears that the temple could collapse if not handled with extreme care.

The plan to evacuate sand dates back to a 2010 international conference that reviewed the monument’s structural stability. In 2022, the ASI’s local office even performed a ceremonial puja ahead of the proposed project, but the work never progressed. Sources said the sand inside the Jagmohan has already subsided by nearly 17 feet, causing lateral pressure on the walls.

“The sand, which is over a hundred years old, has compacted and settled. It needs to be replaced with fresh sand. The temple is deeply linked to the faith of millions, and we must proceed with utmost caution,” said an official involved in the process.

Between 1900 and 1903, British engineers had filled the Jagmohan chamber with sand and sealed its doors to prevent the temple from collapsing. At that time, the Sun Temple was buried under sand dunes. When British engineers began conservation efforts in 1902–03, they found the hall in partial ruin.

“The sloped roof remained, but stones kept falling from inside, destabilising the geometry of the structure. Conservation technology was limited at the time, leaving the engineers with no option but to construct 15-foot-thick dry rubble masonry walls against the slopes to provide internal support. They then filled the entire interior with sand — first from the sides and later from the top — to prevent further collapse,” said a senior ASI official.

“Without that emergency measure, the temple might not have survived. However, since 1906, access to the inner chamber has been completely lost. Modern conservation will only be possible if the structure remains stable once the sand and masonry walls are removed — a technically complex and risky undertaking,” the official added.

The current study, experts say, will determine the safest method and timeline for beginning the delicate sand removal.