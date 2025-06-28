MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tigress found dead in Bandipur tiger reserve in Karnataka

The carcass was found by the forest department personnel on Thursday evening while they were on patrolling duty

PTI Published 28.06.25, 03:42 PM
Representational image.

A five-year-old tigress was found dead at Gundre forest range under Bandipur Tiger Reserve limits in this district, officials said on Saturday.

The carcass was found by the forest department personnel on Thursday evening while they were on patrolling duty, they said.

Following the post-mortem conducted on Friday, the forest department officials confirmed that the tigress died of natural causes.

Citing the post-mortem report, Bandipur Conservator of Forest Prabhakaran said the tiger died due to starvation and infighting.

"The tigress was involved in infighting and later starved as it was not able to hunt. As per post-mortem report, no food was found inside its stomach or intestine," he told PTI.

According to forest authorities, on June 26, a tigress and her four cubs were found dead in Male Mahadeshwara Hills under the Hugyam forest range and it has turned out to be a case of apparent revenge by a man whose cow was preyed upon by wild animals.

Three people, including the owner of the dead cow sprayed upon with poison and consumed by the wild cats, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident at the MM Hills.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

