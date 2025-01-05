MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three killed as Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the ICG with three crew members onboard crashed during landing at the Porbandar airport, say police

PTI Published 05.01.25, 02:02 PM
Representational image. PTI picture.

Three crew members were killed after a helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed during landing at Porbandar airport in Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at 12.10 pm, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the ICG with three crew members onboard crashed during landing at the Porbandar airport, he said.

The three crew members were brought out of the chopper and rushed to a hospital in Porbandar in a severely burnt condition, he said.

All the three crew members died at the hospital, Kamala Baug police station's inspector Rajesh Kanmiya said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

