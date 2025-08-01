Opposition stalls Houses over poll roll, US tariff; demands full debate, answers

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were stalled on Thursday by Opposition protests demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls and the government’s statement on the 25 per cent tariff announced by US President Donald Trump.

The electoral roll revision topped the Opposition’s agenda of issues it wanted to raise in the monsoon session and the matter was back in focus after the conclusion of the debate on Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

Trump on Wednesday announced plans to impose 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports into the US and also threatened a penalty for the country’s oil and weapons purchases from Russia. This has handed the Opposition another stick to beat the Modi government with.

Opposition leaders held a protest at Parliament’s entrance over the electoral roll revision and then walked inside both Houses to stall the proceedings, demanding an immediate discussion on the Election Commission’s contentious exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha could hardly transact any business, barring a statement from commerce minister Piyush Goyal on the US tariff decision. Goyal’s reply led to a fiercer protest by the Opposition MPs, who termed it a “non-statement”. Goyal told both Houses that the government was examining the implications of the US tariffs and would take necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest.

“The real issues thrown up by the failure to clinch a trade deal with the US, the imposition of a 25% tariff on Indian imports by the US, and additional penalties for engaging in trade with Russia and Iran were hardly touched upon,” Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said in an X post.

RSP member N.K. Premachandran said the minister should explain the consequences of the 25 per cent tariff, terming Trump’s remarks “an insult to the sovereign character of our country”.

During Question Hour, Rajya Sabha leader J.P. Nadda slammed the Opposition for its walkout on Wednesday when home minister Amit Shah was replying to the debate on Operation Sindoor.