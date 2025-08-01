Over 4 lakh pilgrims undertake Amarnath Yatra, LG Manoj Sinha calls it a miracle

Over 4 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Amarnath Yatra this year so far, prompting lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to call it a miracle.

This year’s Yatra assumes increased significance because of lingering security concerns sparked by the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The authorities feel relieved by the strong turnout as well as by the success so far in preventing any militant-triggered disruption. Having crossed the 4-lakh milestone, the numbers are fast catching up with last year’s figures of 5.12 lakh, which was the highest in 12 years. The Yatra will conclude on August 9.

“Baba Amarnath makes the impossible possible. With his blessings, the holy Yatra today crossed the figure of 4 lakh. I... express my gratitude to everyone involved

in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees,” Sinha said. He said the “record number of darshans and arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe” was a testament to India’s unity and its resolve to overcome challenges.