Government evades reply on university fee hike, cites institutional autonomy

The Centre has evaded questions in Parliament on sharing data related to the fee hikes by universities, with academics and students attributing the raise to a reduction in government support to publicly funded institutions.

Samajwadi Party member in the Rajya Sabha, Ramji Lal Suman, on Wednesday asked the government for details of fee hikes in universities across the country, including Delhi University (DU), for undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate programmes over the past five years, and whether any studies have been conducted on the impact of the fee increase on the education of poor children.

Minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar said in a written reply that the universities maintain such data at their end.

"Central universities, including Delhi University, are statutory autonomous organisations established under the respective Central Acts of Parliament and governed by the provisions of the Acts and Statutes, Ordinances made thereunder. The universities are competent to take administrative and academic decisions, including fee structure for both boys and girls, with the approval of its statutory bodies such as Executive Council, Academic Council, Finance Committee and Court, etc. The data regarding fee charged by the central universities is maintained at the institution level," Majumdar said.

The minister's response left students and faculty members shocked as DU increased the annual University Development Fund (UDF) from ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 and the Universities Facilities and Services Charges from ₹1,250 to ₹1,500. Students pay these fees. The UDF was ₹900 and the facility fee was ₹500 in 2022.

"The reason for increasing the fee is the government itself. The UGC has reduced its support. The deficit between the requirement of funds and support from the UGC has increased to an alarming level...," said Rajesh Jha, a faculty member of Rajdhani College.