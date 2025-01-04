Chhattisgarh journalist dies after report on road ‘scam’, Editors Guild of India expresses concern

The Editors Guild of India on Saturday said it “is deeply disturbed by the reports of the suspected murder of Mr. Mukesh Chandrakar, a young freelance journalist from Chhattisgarh”.

The 33-year-old journalist’s body was reportedly found dumped in a septic tank on the premises of a private contractor in Bijapur district on Friday. He worked as a contributor to several television channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He had recently reported on an alleged road construction scam that prompted local authorities to investigate some contractors. The young journalist's death is a matter of grave concern as it raises suspicion of foul play,” the guild said in its statement.

“The Editors Guild calls on the government of Chhattisgarh to spare no efforts in investigating the case speedily and bringing the guilty to book,” it added.

“The safety of journalists – especially those working in smaller towns and rural areas – is of paramount importance, and the Editors Guild demands that authorities across the country must do their best to ensure that no harm or hindrance is caused to any of them in discharging their professional duties,” the guild statement said.

“A free press that is allowed to work without fear is important for any democracy. While the Editors Guild grieves Mr. Chandrakar's death, it hopes that his passing under unnatural circumstances will serve as a wake-up call and prompt better measures for journalists' protection. The country must not let Mr. Chandrakar's death go entirely in vain.”