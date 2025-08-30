Third tiger attack in 3 months: 65-year-old man mauled in MP’s Balaghat forest

A 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the forests of Nagjhari-Sirpur in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Saturday.

The victim, Mangrulal Sarrati, had ventured into the forest with two others to collect fodder on Thursday, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He separated from them and reached a hilly patch in the Ramarama forest compartment, about 35 km off the district headquarters, where a big cat attacked him, he said.

Sarrati's partially eaten body was found on Friday, he added.

This is the third fatal tiger attack in the Katangi range of South Forest Division in three months. Two people were killed in similar incidents in May.

"Three villagers had gone to collect in the forest. Two of them returned by afternoon, but Sarrati did not. When his family and villagers searched for him the next morning, his body was found. We also found pugmarks nearby," Sub Divisional Officer of Forest B R Sirsam told PTI.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.