Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara, kills two militants in encounter

Based on J&K Police intel, the army launched a joint operation in Machaal sector, Kupwara, neutralising two militants and recovering arms; search continues for possible others

Muzaffar Raina Published 15.10.25, 04:47 AM
Representational picture

The army foiled an infiltration bid and killed two militants along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

The army said it had information that a group of militants was infiltrating the Machaal sector of Kupwara, prompting them to lay an ambush.

A spokesperson stated that the intelligence input was provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and corroborated by their sources and agencies, leading to a
joint operation.

The troops noticed suspicious movement late on Monday night and challenged the intruders.

“(It) resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the spokesperson said.

The army has recovered a “large quantity of weapons and equipment”.

The operation was in progress to determine if more militants were hiding in the area.

The success for the security forces came days after the army lost two elite para commandos in a snowstorm during an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Gadole forests.

The army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps identified the para-commandos as Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh, both from Bengal.

