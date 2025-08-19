Tiger T-43 found dead in MP's Sanjay Tiger Reserve, suspected electrocution from farm’s live wire

A male tiger died after apparently coming in contact with live wire laid around a farm in Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a forest official said.

The carcass of tiger `T-43' was found in Dubri forest area near village Kharbar in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Prima facie, it was electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire laid by a farmer to protects the crop from wild animals, but the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is available, Sub Divisional Officer Sudhir Mishra told PTI.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot after learning about the death, he said.

Madhya Pradesh has nine tiger reserves. As per the 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022' report, the state was home to the highest number of tigers in the country at 785, followed by Karnataka (563) and Uttarakhand (560).

