Tiger T-43 found dead in MP's Sanjay Tiger Reserve, suspected electrocution from farm’s live wire

Prima facie, it was electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire laid by a farmer to protects the crop from wild animals, but the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is available

PTI Published 19.08.25, 07:40 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

A male tiger died after apparently coming in contact with live wire laid around a farm in Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a forest official said.

The carcass of tiger `T-43' was found in Dubri forest area near village Kharbar in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Prima facie, it was electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire laid by a farmer to protects the crop from wild animals, but the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is available, Sub Divisional Officer Sudhir Mishra told PTI.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot after learning about the death, he said.

Madhya Pradesh has nine tiger reserves. As per the 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022' report, the state was home to the highest number of tigers in the country at 785, followed by Karnataka (563) and Uttarakhand (560).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Tiger Electrocution
