Centre defends Sonam Wangchuk's NSA detention in SC, cites threat to public order

The government on Tuesday justified in the Supreme Court climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA), saying his actions had been “prejudicial to the security of the State and maintenance of public order”.

The Centre also informed the court that Wangchuk, lodged in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Central Jail, was in good health.

Wangchuk was arrested and detained under the NSA on September 26 in the wake of violent demonstrations in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

While hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo for his production and release, the top court had on October 6 issued notices to the authorities and posted the matter for Tuesday. However, the matter was adjourned to Wednesday as senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk, was appearing before another bench.

The deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Leh, Romil Singh Donk, in an affidavit before the top court, pleaded that Wangchuk had been lawfully detained after considering relevant material under Section 3(2) of the NSA.

“It is submitted that the above-stated order of detention came to be passed by me after duly considering the material placed before me, as mandated under law, and after arriving at a subjective satisfaction on the circumstances that prevailed within the local limits of the jurisdiction where Sonam Wangchuk had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community as mentioned in the grounds of detention,” the affidavit said.

Denying allegations that the grounds of arrest were not furnished, the affidavit said Wangchuk and his wife were informed about his detention under the NSA as well as his transfer to the Jodhpur jail. “All pleadings as regards the detenu or the petitioner not being informed of the order of detention... are completely false,” the government submitted.