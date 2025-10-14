MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 14 October 2025

J&K: Two terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

The troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Kupwara late on Monday night and challenged the intruders

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 14.10.25, 11:49 AM

File picture

Two unidentified terrorists were killed on Monday evening after Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC late on Monday night and challenged the intruders, leading to a brief exchange of fire between the two sides.

“Based on specific intelligence input by JKP & corroborated by sources and agencies, regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Machhal Sector, Kupwara on 13 Oct 2025,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a statement posted on X.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. Large quantity of weapons and equipment recovered,” it added.

The Indian Army confirmed that search operations were ongoing across Jammu and Kashmir following the incident. The operation in Kupwara remains in progress.

