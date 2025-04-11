MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

During the operation, the forces managed to establish contact with the terrorists

PTI Published 11.04.25, 01:11 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI picture.

One terrorist was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, army officials said.

They said the encounter broke out during an intelligence-based search and destroy operation launched jointly by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chhatru forest area in Kishtwar district.

During the operation, the forces managed to establish contact with the terrorists. "The terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised," the Army's White Knight Corps, or 16 Corps, said in a post on X.

"Despite a hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continues," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

