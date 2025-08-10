Odisha cops defend role amid criticism over crimes against women, minorities

Odisha Police, under criticism for failing to check rising crimes against women, on Saturday asserted its neutrality and commitment to the Constitution.

Addressing a news conference in Bhubaneswar, additional director-general of police (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said: “People have the right to criticise the police and its actions. But we are working according to the rule of law as mandated by the Constitution. We are committed to providing seva (service) and surakshya (safety) to the people.”

The force has been under fire over crimes against women and minorities. On Friday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress staged a protest in front of the DGP’s office in Cuttack, demanding the arrest of those accused of setting a 16-year-old girl ablaze on a riverbank in Balanga, Puri, on July 19.

She died at AIIMS, Delhi, on August 2. Soon after, the police claimed no one was involved, drawing protests from both the Congress and the BJD. While the Congress called an Odisha bandh, the BJD held demonstrations accusing the Majhi government of failing to maintain law and order and the police of partisanship.

The police’s role also came under scrutiny after crime branch inspect-general of police S. Shyni, probing the self-immolation of a BEd student in Balasore on July 12, was sent on leave following the arrest of two ABVP student leaders.

The police have faced allegations of slow response to attacks on minorities, including incidents involving cow vigilantes. On Wednesday, a vehicle carrying nuns and priests was allegedly attacked in Jaleswar. The incident was condemned by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as “Hindutva vigilantism”. In June, a nun was forced off a train and detained for 18 hours in Khurda before being cleared of charges. Reports of attacks on Christians also surfaced from Malkangiri.

Kumar said the police had launched Operation Garuda on August 1 to curb crime, illegal trade and anti-social activities.

“Garuda, the vahana of Lord Vishnu, destroys evil forces. This drive will continue till August 14. DGP Y.B. Khurania reviews law and order regularly, even late at night,” he said.