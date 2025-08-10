2 soldiers killed in 'longest' Valley gunfight as forces struggle to end Kulgam standoff

Two soldiers were killed and two injured in the ongoing Kulgam anti-militancy operation on Saturday, deepening concerns for the forces as the gunfight has stretched past 200 hours and has left 10 soldiers wounded so far.

The operation in Kulgam has already emerged as the longest gunfight between militants and security forces this year in Kashmir.

The operation is again laying bare the limits of advanced technology, including drones and helicopters, against militants adept in jungle warfare.

Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps said they lost two soldiers in the gunfight, the official admission of the casualties of forces in the operation.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts, L/Nk (Lance Naik) Pritpal Singh and SEP Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. The Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,” the army said in a social media post. Both the slain soldiers are from Punjab.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah joined the wreath-laying ceremony for them in Srinagar on Saturday and paid tribute “to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice at Kulgam”.

Official sources said two soldiers were injured in the overnight gun battle, bringing the number of injured to 10. Forces claimed two militants were killed earlier in the gunfight, but the body of only one militant has been recovered. He is believed to be a local.

Hundreds of security force personnel, including the army and the CRPF, as well as the police, are involved in the operation against well-armed and well-trained militants.

Sources said forces are using attack drones and helicopters to target the militants’ positions that are entrenched in a maze of dense forests.

The encounter began last Friday after the army, the police and the CRPF launched a joint operation following a tip-off about the presence of a large group of militants. Saturday was the ninth day of the operation.

Unlike the ongoing operation, security forces achieved a quick success against three militants involved in the Pahalgam attack once their location was pinpointed.