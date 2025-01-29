MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Telangana officials to submit caste survey report by February 2

The Telangana government's comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on November 6

PTI Published 29.01.25, 05:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

The Telangana government officials would submit a report by February 2 on the caste survey held in the state last year.

The officials informed this to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a meeting on the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that the survey is being praised at the national level, the Chief Minister appreciated officials for successfully conducting the survey, an official release said.

The officials said a draft report on the survey is ready and a final one would be presented by February 2.

The Telangana government's comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on November 6.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

CASTE SURVEY A. Revanth Reddy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahakumbh death toll still unclear; Mamata first to condole loss of lives, PM follows suit

The Uttar Pradesh government of chief minister Adityanath was tight-lipped about the deaths. It was the Bengal chief minister who first posted; official confirmation came from PM Modi
Quote left Quote right

Very pleased with answer by DeepSeek on the subject of Indian jurisdiction over Arunachal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT