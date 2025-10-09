Tejashwi vows Act to give every Bihar family a govt job within 20 days of INDIA bloc win

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday promised that if the INDIA bloc helmed by his party came to power in Bihar, it would "bring an Act" to ensure every family in the state had a member with a government job.

The opposition leader said the proposed Act will be brought "within 20 days of formation of the new government".

"The NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years. We will bring the Act within 20 days of coming to power, and implementation will be ensured in 20 months", said the former deputy chief minister at a press conference here.

"I had promised government jobs in the last assembly polls as well. During the brief period I was in power, five lakh jobs were provided. You can imagine what could be possible had I got a five-year term", said the 35-year-old leader.

