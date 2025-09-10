MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Techie assaulted in Pune theatre after objecting to spoiler during horror film

The incident took place last week at a multiplex in the Chinchwad area when the complainant had gone to watch the movie ‘The Conjuring- Last Rites’ with his wife

PTI Published 10.09.25, 09:55 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 29-year-old software professional was allegedly assaulted inside a film theatre in Pimpri Chinchwad here after he objected to a man narrating the storyline of the horror film ‘The Conjuring- Last Rites’ to his wife, the police have said.

The incident took place last week at a multiplex in the Chinchwad area when the complainant had gone to watch the movie with his wife.

The accused and his wife were seated in the back row, and the accused kept narrating the story aloud to her, an official said, citing the complaint.

When the complainant asked him to stop and not to spoil the suspense and disturb others, the accused allegedly abused and attacked him.

The accused and his wife even assaulted the complainant’s wife when she intervened, the official said.

The techie, who sustained minor injuries, later approached the police.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Chinchwad police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 117 (abetting offence in public), 115 (abetment), 352 (assault) and relevant provisions, officials said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

