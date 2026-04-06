Woman trekker missing for four days in Tadiandamol hills found safe

A 36-year-old woman who went missing while trekking in the Tadiandamol hills of Kodagu district of Karnataka four days ago has been found on Sunday evening.

G.S. Sharanya, a native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode and an IT professional based in Kochi, had travelled alone to Kodagu from Kerala and was staying at a private homestay.

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She started the trek on Thursday with a guide and 15 other trekkers, but was reported missing that afternoon. She called up the homestay, saying she had lost her way.

The search was conducted based on her last phone location. Five teams comprising 50 personnel — including police, an anti-Maoist squad, a dog squad and forest staff — were formed to conduct searches.

The family also approached Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who wrote to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah seeking urgent intervention.

Four additional teams of 40 personnel and drone cameras were deployed to trace her following Siddaramaiah’s instructions to intensify the operation.

Siddaramaiah was in Kerala on Sunday for poll campaigning.