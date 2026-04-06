India sends relief aid to Afghanistan after deadly floods and earthquake

India on Sunday dispatched a fresh consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, stepping up support for people affected by recent floods and a powerful earthquake that has claimed lives and caused widespread disruption.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the assistance reflects India’s continued commitment to helping the Afghan people during a period of crisis.

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"At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquake, India delivers HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more," he said.

At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquake, India delivers HADR materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more.



India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and… pic.twitter.com/Bq4gDbFr07 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 5, 2026

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," Jaiswal said on social media.

The relief effort comes in the wake of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan on April 3, killing at least 12 people on the outskirts of Kabul. The quake, centred at a depth of 150 km, triggered tremors across parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana.