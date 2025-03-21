SC should intervene in Allahabad HC ruling on sexual assault case, says Annapurna Devi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Friday said the Supreme Court should intervene in the Allahabad High Court's ruling, which held that actions like grabbing breasts or snapping a pyjama string do not constitute rape or an attempt to rape but rather fall under the lesser charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lok Sabha, Devi said she "completely disagreed" with the verdict and called for the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the matter.

"I am completely against this decision and the Supreme Court should take serious note of it. Such a ruling has no place in a civilized society," she told PTI Videos.

The minister also expressed concern over the broader implications of the judgement, warning that it could send a wrong message to the society.

"Somewhere, this will have a negative impact on society and we will discuss this matter further," she added.

The case involved an 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj who was attacked in 2021 by two men -- Pawan and Akash.

The accused grabbed her breasts, tore her pyjama string and attempted to drag her under a culvert while she was walking with her mother. The assailants fled when the passers-by intervened upon hearing her screams.

