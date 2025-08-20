Three killed after two-storey building collapses in central Delhi’s Daryaganj

Three people died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said.

An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting of ground and two floors, collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital,” he said.

Rescue operations were underway till last reports came in. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.