Supreme Court seeks Centre's response to plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response to the habeas corpus petition filed by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo challenging his detention under the stringent National Security Act.

The bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria also issued a notice to the authorities of Jodhpur Central Jail, where Wangchuk is lodged, on the conflicting claims by his family and the government about his health.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured. The government has accused him of inciting the violence.

Gitanjali has challenged Wangchuk’s detention as “illegal, unconstitutional and arbitrary” and sought his immediate release.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk, urged the court to direct the Centre to furnish the grounds of arrest so that the accused could put forward his defence.

However, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta argued that the law had been followed and the grounds of detention already provided to Wangchuk.

“At this stage, we will not say anything,” Justice Kumar observed.

He, however, asked Mehta: “Why withhold it (grounds of arrest) from his wife?”

Mehta said: “The law requires service on detenue and we have done that.”

He assured the court that the government would examine the plea to provide Gitanjali, too, with a copy of the grounds of detention.

Sibal complained that Wangchuk’s family and legal team had been allowed to speak to him only over the jail intercom, and that all physical interaction had been barred. Mehta said Gitanjali’s request for a personal meeting with Wangchuk was being considered.

Sibal urged the court to issue interim orders that Wangchuk be provided with adequate medical facilities. Mehta alleged the petitioner was trying to create “hype” with the “emotive issue” that Wangchuk was being denied medical relief.

“He (Wangchuk) has made a statement before the medical officer that he is not on any medications. This is all hype,” Mehta said.

“This is all just to portray in the media that he is (being) deprived of medicines and access to his wife. Just to create an emotive atmosphere. That’s all.”

The court directed the authorities to make medical facilities that are permissible under the prison rules available to Wangchuk. It posted the next hearing to October 14.