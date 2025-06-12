Supreme Court issues notice to Jharkhand High Court for poor report on Dalit judge

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Jharkhand High Court on a fresh interlocutory application filed by a Dalit judge alleging that adverse entries were made in her annual confidential report after she had filed a writ petition in the top court challenging the denial of childcare leave.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan recorded a statement from senior advocate A.K. Sinha appearing for Jharkhand High Court that, according to the suggestion made by the apex court on June 6, it had decided to grant the judge 92 days of childcare leave.

The judge’s counsel told the bench that the high court administration had made adverse entries in her report after she had filed the petition on May 23.

“One more thing is very disturbing. Now there are some entries in my ACR. They are subsequent to my filing this writ petition. I am an officer belonging to the Scheduled Caste category. I have disposed of a huge number of cases,” the counsel said, adding that the judge was “one of the best performing officers”.

“Kindly see the timing…,” he said. The bench asked the high court administration to file a response to the fresh application moved by the judge alleging adverse entries in her annual confidential report.