SC grants police protection to Discovery India officials facing threats over Asaram Bapu documentary

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim police protection to the officials of Discovery Communications India on a plea alleging threats by followers of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu following the release of the documentary series "Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu".

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued notice to the Centre and Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Delhi governments while directing them to ensure protection to petitioners Shashank Walia and others besides their offices.

"Issue notice returnable in the week commencing March 3, 2025. In the meanwhile, we request the police authorities to ensure that the petitioner gets to use the office and no threats of physical harm are extended to the petitioners," it said.

Senior advocate Abhinav Mukerji, appearing for the petitioners, submitted the officials of Discovery Communications India faced threats from the followers of Asaram and it was difficult for them to travel freely in the country.

The plea filed before the top court submitted on January 30, 2025, a mob gathered outside Discovery's Mumbai office and attempted an unauthorised entry.

The petition said that though the police dispersed the crowd, no action was taken against the perpetrators.

"Following the release, self-proclaimed supporters/ fans/ followers/devotees of Asaram Bapu have threatened the petitioners and their colleagues and other similarly situated persons with violence, hate crimes and criminal intimidation, violating their fundamental rights as enshrined under Articles 14, 19(l)(a) and (g), and 21 of the Constitution," said the plea.

The plea said petitioners and their colleagues continue to receive threats, forcing Discovery to mandate work-from-home arrangements for employee safety.

