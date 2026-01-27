MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 27 January 2026

Supreme Court grants bail to dentist accused in anaesthetist wife death case

Bench says material does not firmly support murder or dowry harassment claims noting suicide note chats and medical findings point to marital discord

Our Bureau Published 27.01.26, 04:44 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a dentist accused of killing his anaesthetist wife on the ground that the evidence does not fully establish the police’s claim of murder or abetment to suicide.

The apex court noted that there was no material to prove that accused Abhijit Pandey was harassing his wife Richa for dowry and had either administered atracurium besylate to her or abetted her suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N.V. Anjaria passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by Abhijit challenging the refusal of the trial court and Madhya Pradesh High Court to grant him bail.

The defence had claimed that Richa had died by suicide after wrongly suspecting her husband of having an affair.

The bench took note of a suicide note, WhatsApp chats, screenshots and an audio recording of a quarrel between the couple to conclude that they “disclose persistent marital discord and emotional distress”.

It noted that the FIR was registered against the accused for abetment to suicide, but the post-mortem examination conducted on March 22 last year found that the deceased had not sustained any such injury, which could be said to have caused her death.

“…Prima facie it is found that she died of atracurium besylate injection, which is a medicine given as anaesthesia and the deceased herself was an anaesthetist and that the allegation of demand of money/dowry was not made in the first instance but was made in the subsequent case diary statements, as also for the reason that the appellant is not a hardened criminal.... we are inclined to allow the present appeal and release the appellant on bail,” the bench said.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Murder Case Bail
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump strikes softer note on Minnesota as court hears bid to stop immigration crackdown

Comments mark sharp change from earlier attacks on Walz as crackdown faces judicial scrutiny
Ursula von der Leyen
Quote left Quote right

A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT