Supreme Court orders relocation of stray dogs, cattle from institutional areas, highways to designated shelters

The Supreme Court, taking note of the alarming surge in dog bite incidents in institutional areas such as schools and hospitals, directed authorities across the country to take immediate measures to curb the menace of stray animals.

The top court on Friday ordered the relocation of stray dogs and cattle to designated shelters and mandated fencing around vulnerable public spaces, citing an increasing threat to public safety.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N. V. Anjaria passed comprehensive directions in the ongoing suo motu case concerning the menace of stray animals.

The apex court noted that the issue had assumed alarming proportions in educational and health institutions and needed urgent intervention.

“The directions issued by the Rajasthan High Court are reaffirmed to the extent that public works department, municipal authorities, road and transport authorities are to remove cattle from highways and expressways and immediately rehabilitate them in shelters,” the Bench ordered, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The court further directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), along with state governments, to conduct joint drives to identify stretches of highways where stray animals are frequently found.

“Each authority shall constitute dedicated highway patrol teams to report stray cattle on highways and other expressways. All National Highways shall have helpline numbers to report presence of stray animals,” the order stated, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

Chief secretaries of all states have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of these directions.

Addressing the growing number of dog bite incidents, the bench directed that government and private educational and health institutions must be fenced within two weeks to prevent the ingress of stray dogs.

“State governments and Union Territories shall within a period of two weeks identify government and private educational, health institutions and ensure that the premises are secured with fences to restrict the ingress of stray dogs. Management of the institutions shall designate a nodal officer for upkeep of the premises. Local municipal authorities/panchayat shall inspect such premises at least once in every three months,” the order said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

It added that stray dogs picked up from institutional premises “shall not be released back to the same location” to prevent recurrence of incidents.

The apex court also directed the removal of cattle and other stray animals from highways and their relocation to designated shelters. The matter has been fixed for further hearing on January 13.

The suo motu proceedings were initiated on July 28, following media reports about increasing cases of dog bites, especially among children, leading to rabies in the national capital. The court has since expanded the scope of the case beyond Delhi-NCR to cover all states and Union territories.