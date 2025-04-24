Supreme Court condemns Pahalgam attack, calls it 'diabolical act of violence'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday condemned the “diabolical act of mindless violence” that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam.

In a full court meeting before the start of the day’s proceedings, the top court unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing the terror attack. “This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes,” the resolution stated.

“The Supreme Court of India pays its respectful tribute to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely while also expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace and may those who were injured recover soon. The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief,” it added.

Judges, lawyers, registry staff and visitors observed a two-minute silence around 2pm when the court assembled in the post-lunch session to express solidarity with the victims and their families.

This is the first time in the Supreme Court’s history that it has adopted a resolution and issued a statement over a terrorist attack.

Lawyers and over 300 members of the Supreme Court Bar Association assembled in the apex court’s lawn in solidarity with victims and “condemned the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attacks”.

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association issued a separate statement, saying the incident has “deeply shaken the conscience of our entire nation”.