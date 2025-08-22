MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra over alleged objectionable tweet on PM Modi

Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the RJD leader, a senior police official said

PTI Published 22.08.25, 11:33 PM
Tejashwi Yadav

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Friday registered an FIR against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Milind Narote, BJP MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the RJD leader, a senior police official said.

A First Information Report was registered against Yadav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief), he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

