Amartya Sen voices concern over rising linguistic intolerance against Bengalis in India

Renowned economist Amartya Sen on Friday expressed concern over the rising linguistic intolerance in the country, especially against Bengali-speaking people in various states.

Referring to media reports that Bengali-speaking persons of West Bengal are being pushed to Bangladesh on suspicion that they hail from that country, he jokingly said there is a possibility that he might be sent back to Dhaka, where his family has roots.

The 91-year-old Nobel Laureate was speaking at a public discussion here on the theme 'India's Youth: Social Opportunities They Should Have'.

"I saw in the newspaper that someone was sent to Bangladesh because he was speaking in Bengali. It made me a bit worried," Sen said.

With characteristic wit, he added: "I decided to speak in French' but the only problem is I do not know French." The economist also interacted with a group of undergraduate and high-school students.

"There remains a possibility that I might be sent back to Bangladesh because my ancestral home is in Dhaka. And I do not have much objection to that," remarked Sen, who was born in Santiniketan.

Later, in response to media queries regarding the reported harassment of Bengali-speaking individuals in BJP-ruled states, he emphasised the diversity of Indian civilisation, stating that every cultural identity, including Bengali and Punjabi, has reasons to be celebrated.

He claimed that Bengali-speaking individuals are facing professional hurdles and instances of disrespect.

"People from Bengal or the Bengali-speaking people are facing professional obstacles and are being disrespected. I am not claiming that the Bengali culture and civilisation are the best, but we must highlight the history of the Bengali language, culture and civilisation. There must be respect for Bengali culture. If not, there needs to be protests," the economist said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.