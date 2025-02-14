MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunderlal Bahuguna's wife activist, environmentalist Vimla Bahuguna passes away at 93

Vimla Bahuguna was a Sarvodaya worker and had participated in the Bhoodan Movement in Bihar in 1953-55

PTI Published 14.02.25, 06:34 PM
Sunderlal Bahuguna and Vimla Bahuguna

Sunderlal Bahuguna and Vimla Bahuguna X/@Venkatesh_D

Noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna's wife and social activist Vimla Bahuguna passed away on Friday. She was 93.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over her death.

In a post on X, he said, "The news of the demise of Vimla Bahuguna ji, wife of late Sunder Lal Bahuguna ji, who was dedicated to social upliftment throughout her life and made unprecedented contribution in the field of environmental protection, is extremely sad." He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Vimla Bahuguna was a Sarvodaya worker and participated in the Bhoodan Movement in Bihar in 1953-55.

She was also a social activist, educating children and inculcating a sense of self-confidence among rural women and also inspired them to join the Chipko movement and the prohibition campaign.

Sunderlal Bahuguna passed away on May 21, 2021.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

