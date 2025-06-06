Arrest order on RCB: Stampede FIR on team, Karnataka CM suspends Bengaluru police commissioner

An FIR was registered on Thursday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Karnataka State Cricket Association and event manager DNA for offences including culpable homicide in connection with Wednesday’s stampede that killed 11 cricket fans.

Later on Thursday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah ordered the suspension of the Bengaluru police commissioner and several senior police officers. He also ordered the arrest of concerned office-bearers at RCB, DNA and the KSCA, while handing over the probe to a one-man judicial commission headed by retired high court judge Michael Cunha. The probe report has to be submitted in 30 days.

“The cabinet has taken the decision to immediately suspend the circle police inspector of the Cubbon Park police station and the assistant commissioner of police of that particular area, the deputy commissioner of police of the central zone, the additional commissioner of police — who is in charge of the stadium — and the commissioner of police of Bengaluru city (B. Dayanand),” Siddaramaiah said.

Under the spotlight was a social media post by the RCB that urged fans to attend the franchise’s IPL victory celebrations at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where overcrowding had led to the killer stampede, sources said.

The post was put up apparently after city police had cited security and traffic to refuse Karnataka State Cricket Association CEO Shubendu Ghosh’s request for permission to organise a victory parade on Wednesday,

sources said.

The roles of senior state cricket association members who had organised the felicitation ceremony are also under the scanner.

Cubbon Park police inspector A.K. Gireesh registered the FIR suo motu (on his own), alleging criminal negligence on the part of the accused.

The Karnataka government submitted its preliminary findings before Karnataka High Court and said the probe had been handed over to the CID, which would form a special investigation team. State authorities have also constituted a magisterial inquiry.

The high court had in a suo motu notice to the state government directed it to file a detailed status report by June 10. The state admitted serious lapses and told the court that it had not expected a crowd of more than 2.5 lakh to turn up at the stadium.

Reports have said the stadium has a capacity to sit only 30,000, and the huge crowd of excited fans jostling to see their favourite stars and the trophy generated chaos and led to the stampede.

Bereaved mother, center, of Divyanshi, a victim of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, mourns at her residence, in Bengaluru

Thousands of footwear, trampled and torn RCB jerseys and abandoned fan merchandise lay scattered at the stampede site near a stadium gate on Thursday.

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar broke down as he spoke to the media about the tragedy.

In the FIR, the police have invoked penal sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences), 132 (crime of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duty) and 125 (endangering human life or personal safety due to recklessness or negligence).

The RCB post from Wednesday that has attracted attention said: “RCB Victory Parade: Today at 5 pm IST.

“Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

“We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully.

“Free passes (limited entry) available on shop.royalchallengers.com.”

The RCB management has reportedly told the police that they felt compelled to hold the victory celebrations on Wednesday because the foreign players were scheduled to return home.

The franchise, facing criticism for going ahead with the celebrations even after the stampede, on Thursday announced on X a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the dead.

“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased,” the statement said.

“In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief.”

The Karnataka government had earlier announced ₹10 lakh as ex gratia for each bereaved family, and the state cricket association has announced ₹5 lakh.

Of the 18 injured admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, 16 were discharged on Thursday.

The state-run hospital confirmed that two of the injured needed surgery. Another four people are being treated in two other hospitals.