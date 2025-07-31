Convictions in UP cop murder by cow thugs as Bulandshahr court sends 38 to jail

A court in Bulandshahr has convicted five people of the murder of a police inspector at Syana village seven years ago and 33 of attempt to murder and arson.

Inspector Subodh Singh was gunned down by a Hindutva mob that had turned violent over rumours that cattle were being slaughtered in a field in the village.

The mob had turned against Singh when he tried to restore peace in the area. They had also torched police vehicles.

The police had later claimed that the rioters had themselves thrown animal flesh in the field and called the police.

Those found guilty of murder have been identified as Prashant Natt, Devid Kumar, Johny Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Lokendra Mama.

Yogesh Raj, who was elected zilla panchayat member in 2021 as an Independent candidate supported by the BJP, is among those who have been found guilty of rioting. He was the district convener of the Bajrang Dal at that time, and the police had made him the main accused.

Shikhar Agrawal, district president of BJP ally Nishad Party, has also been found guilty of rioting and stoking tension that led to the murder of the cop.

Sachin Ahlawat, who was found guilty of arson, was appointed president of the BJP’s Bibipur zone in the district last year.

Additional district and sessions judge Gopal Ji ordered the police to send all 38 convicts to jail. The quantum of punishment will be announced on August 1.

There were 44 accused in the case, including a juvenile whose case is pending in a juvenile court. Out of the remaining 43, five have died.