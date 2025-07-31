MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 31 July 2025

Convictions in UP cop murder by cow thugs as Bulandshahr court sends 38 to jail

Inspector Subodh Singh was gunned down by a Hindutva mob that had turned violent over rumours that cattle were being slaughtered in a field in the village

Piyush Srivastava Published 31.07.25, 07:26 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A court in Bulandshahr has convicted five people of the murder of a police inspector at Syana village seven years ago and 33 of attempt to murder and arson.

Inspector Subodh Singh was gunned down by a Hindutva mob that had turned violent over rumours that cattle were being slaughtered in a field in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mob had turned against Singh when he tried to restore peace in the area. They had also torched police vehicles.

The police had later claimed that the rioters had themselves thrown animal flesh in the field and called the police.

Those found guilty of murder have been identified as Prashant Natt, Devid Kumar, Johny Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Lokendra Mama.

Yogesh Raj, who was elected zilla panchayat member in 2021 as an Independent candidate supported by the BJP, is among those who have been found guilty of rioting. He was the district convener of the Bajrang Dal at that time, and the police had made him the main accused.

Shikhar Agrawal, district president of BJP ally Nishad Party, has also been found guilty of rioting and stoking tension that led to the murder of the cop.

Sachin Ahlawat, who was found guilty of arson, was appointed president of the BJP’s Bibipur zone in the district last year.

Additional district and sessions judge Gopal Ji ordered the police to send all 38 convicts to jail. The quantum of punishment will be announced on August 1.

There were 44 accused in the case, including a juvenile whose case is pending in a juvenile court. Out of the remaining 43, five have died.

RELATED TOPICS

Hindutva Uttar Pradesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump springs penalty stick on India: US President dangles 25% tariff threat, Delhi firm

The Indian government issued a cautious but firm statement hours later, saying it was studying the implications of the move and would take steps only to “secure our national interest”
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari were not allowed to speak. Are they not efficient enough?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT