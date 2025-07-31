MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 31 July 2025

ED grills actor Prakash Raj on betting apps in money-laundering probe

Sources said the actor was questioned at the agency’s Hyderabad office four months after the Cyberabad Police booked Raj and several others for promoting online betting platforms

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 31.07.25, 08:01 AM
Prakash Raj after appearing before the ED in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

Prakash Raj after appearing before the ED in Hyderabad on Wednesday.  PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned actor Prakash Raj, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, and recorded his statement in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the promotion of illegal online betting and gambling apps by several celebrities.

Sources said the actor was questioned at the agency’s Hyderabad office four months after the Cyberabad Police booked Raj and several others for promoting online betting platforms.

The actor had earlier said that he terminated his contract with one such app back in 2016 for ethical reasons and did not extend the promotional agreement.

The ED recently widened its probe and issued summons to several prominent persons after registering a case against 29 celebrities, including actors Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and several social media influencers and YouTubers, for allegedly promoting illegal online betting platforms.

Speaking to reporters after his questioning, Raj said: “The officers had called me in connection with the money-laundering case of the betting apps, and this was something (promotion of the app) I did, and later in 2016, on moral grounds, I did not pursue it. I gave them information that I did not receive any money.”

Asked whether his questioning was politically motivated, he said: “The officers are doing their job and as a citizen I am supposed to cooperate and answer their questions. There is no witch hunt or political motivation in this.”

