India recovers Buddha’s funerary gems from China; Godrej funds retrieval

The funerary gems found among Lord Buddha's remains, dating back to the fifth century BC, have been brought back to India from China, where it was to be auctioned in May.

Godrej Industries funded the retrieval with an undisclosed sum, breaking new ground in public-private partnership in the restoration of artefacts. Union culture minister Gajendra Shekhawat announced the retrieval in a media conference with Pirojsha Godrej, executive vice-chairman of Godrej Industries, at the National Museum. Buddhist monks and nuns from several countries chanted before the relics — currently on restricted private display at the museum.

Shekhawat had discussed the retrieval with British counterpart Lisa Nandy in May, without success. Although it was the British colonial government that had allowed the relics to leave India, they claimed they had little power over the Peppé family, which had the relics in the US, before the auction.

The culture ministry said: "The Piprahwa Relics, comprising bone fragments of the historical Buddha, along with soapstone and crystal caskets, a sandstone coffer, and offerings such as gold ornaments and gemstones, were excavated in 1898 by William Claxton Peppé. An inscription in Brahmi script on one of the caskets confirms these as relics of the Buddha, deposited by the Sakya clan.

"The majority of these relics were transferred to the Indian Museum, Calcutta, in 1899 and are classified as ‘AA’ antiquities under Indian law, prohibiting their removal or sale. A portion of the bone relics was gifted to the King of Siam, while a selection of funerary gems retained by W.C. Peppé’s great-grandson, Chris Peppé, was listed for auction."

On how much the endeavour had cost him, Godrej replied: "These are priceless cultural legacies…. The plan will be to keep them on public display. Over the very long term, the Godrej group would like to build a cultural institution and museum, where these could be housed."