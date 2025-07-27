Stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple; seven people dead, several injured

A stampede broke out at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple on Sunday, killing at least seven people and leaving many injured, police said.

Rumour of an electric current where the stairs to the temple begin sent the devotees into a panic, leading to the stampede, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal told PTI Videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 35 people were rushed to hospital and six of them died, he said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am.

Videos from the hospital showed worried family members gathering outside waiting for news.

Pramendra Singh Dobal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, initially confirmed six deaths and said, "The police force reached the spot immediately and began the rescue operation. Around 35 injured people were admitted to the hospital, out of which six deaths have been confirmed. The main cause behind the stampede appears to be panic triggered by rumours about an electric current."

A huge crowd had gathered at the Mansa Devi temple when the stampede occurred, Shankar further said, adding that he is on his way to the temple.

A rescue and relief operation has been launched and the injured are being taken to hospitals.

“It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. @uksdrf, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mother Goddess for the safety and well-being of all devotees,” said Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami.

Further details awaited