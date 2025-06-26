Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi slams police for questioning teenagers over anti-Israel graffiti

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday rallied in support of three teenage girls who were questioned and counselled by police for their purported anti-Israel actions, saying it is not the girls who needed such schooling but those who were trying to “suppress” them.

On Tuesday, the police said they received information about graffiti resembling a foreign flag (Israel) painted on the road outside the main entrance of Imambara Zadibal.

“Acting swiftly, a police team reached the location and ensured immediate removal of the graffiti to maintain communal harmony and public order,” a statement said.

The probe later found the involvement of three local teenage girls. “Given their age and the sensitivity of the act, their parents were called to the police station and the minors were counselled in their presence,” a spokesman said.

“They were sensitised about the implications of such actions and the need to uphold communal harmony and responsible civic behaviour,” he added.

Mehdi wrote on X: “When teenage girls protest a genocide, they don’t need counselling, those stopping them need it. The only communal harmony being disrupted here is ours, us Kashmiris....”