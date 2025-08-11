Tejashwi alleges Bihar Deputy CM Sinha has two voter IDs, questions EC’s action

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed Bihar’s deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha was registered as a voter from two Assembly segments, escalating the attack on the Election Commission over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Tejashwi, who is facing a poll panel notice for allegedly possessing two voter cards, questioned what action the EC was taking against Sinha.

“The Dy CM of Bihar, Vijay Sinha, a close associate of Modi ji, has two different EPICs (electoral photo identity card) in two districts. Surprisingly, it has happened after the SIR of electoral rolls by the EC,” the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said in a post on X. He shared purported screenshots of the draft rolls to claim that the BJP leader was registered as a voter from both Patna and Lakhisarai districts.

“Who should be held responsible, Sinha himself or the EC? What action is being taken against Sinha? Will he receive two different notices or are these rules only for the Opposition?” Tejashwi asked.

Sinha accused Tejashwi of making “false allegations” against him. The BJP leader claimed that he and his family members were listed as voters in Patna earlier. However, in April last year he applied to include his name in the Lakhisarai Assembly segment, his native place.

“While applying, I also filled out a form to have my name removed from Patna. For some reason, my name wasn’t removed from Patna and so I called the BLO (booth-level officer) and submitted a written application…. I have all the documents,” Sinha told reporters.

Tejashwi, however, said Sinha was registered as a voter in two districts in the draft rolls published after the SIR. “If Sinha did not sign both the enumeration forms, did the EC create two different votes in two Assembly segments based on forged signatures? Did the EC deliberately register votes for BJP supporters in this pattern? Sinha’s age is 57 years on one list and 60 years in another. Is this not fraud and an age scam?” he posted on X.

On the EC accusing him of possessing a “fake” EPIC, the RJD leader said the poll panel had made the “mistake”. “Whose lapse is it if two EPIC numbers were issued to me?”