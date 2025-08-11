Modi hails Operation Sindoor, defence tech in Bengaluru; silent on Rahul’s vote-theft claim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official visit to Bengaluru on Sunday, spoke on Operation Sindoor and the advancement of India’s defence technology but maintained a studied silence on the claims of “vote-theft” made by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul had alleged that in the Mahadevapura segment of the Bengaluru Central parliamentary seat, there were more than 1 lakh bogus voters among an electorate of a little over 6.5 lakh during last year’s parliamentary polls. There have been widespread calls for the Election Commission to probe the allegation instead of asking Rahul to make the claims in a sworn affidavit or apologise for making “absurd” allegations.

Laying the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth ₹15,610 crore after flagging off three Vande Bharat trains and inaugurating the Metro Rail Yellow line, Modi in his address said such achievements strengthened the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said Indian technology and the Make in India initiative were behind the success of Sindoor. “The world has seen for the first time India’s new face during Operation Sindoor where the Indian military demonstrated the ability to destroy the terror hubs by targeting them deep inside Pakistan,” Modi.

Bangalore Metro Phase-3, which will cover more than 44km, is expected to address the city’s demand for an enhanced transport network.