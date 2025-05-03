MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Srinagar court bins complaint accusing Gulmarg fashion show organisers of obscenity

Kashmir reacts with indignation at the event not only because of the models’ 'revealing' outfits but also because it was held during the holy month of Ramzan

Muzaffar Raina Published 03.05.25, 05:10 AM
A participant at the fashion show in Gulmarg in March

A participant at the fashion show in Gulmarg in March

A court in Srinagar has dismissed a complaint accusing the organisers of a fashion show in Gulmarg of committing obscenity, saying it did not attract a penal offence.

Kashmir had reacted with indignation at the event, hosted by a private hotel in Gulmarg on March 7, not only because of the models’ “revealing” outfits but also because it was held during the holy month of Ramzan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show had also drawn flak from chief minister Omar Abdullah, who claimed the organisers — fashion designers Shivan and Naresh — had not sought permission from the government. He had made it clear no government infrastructure was used.

Also Read

The organisers had later tendered an unconditional apology.

Responding to a complaint filed by Awami Ittehad Party leader Aadil Nazir Khan, special mobile magistrate Faizan-I-Nazar said two models wearing “skimpy clothes or swimwear in the broader scheme of the event does not attract the penal offence of obscenity” and “hence cognisance cannot be taken of such offence”.

The complainant had alleged that the show promoted obscenity, insulted religious sentiments and involved public consumption of alcohol.

The court cited a lack of requisite government sanction for pursuing charges under BNS Section 299 that criminalises deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings before disposing of the case.

RELATED TOPICS

Fashion Show Obscenity Jammu And Kashmir Ramzan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India blocks Pakistan PM’s YouTube, cricketers’ Insta accounts after Pahalgam attack

A notable segment of the crackdown has been directed at high-profile Pakistani cricketers whose social media accounts enjoy massive Indian viewership
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Tharoor’s presence at the inauguration of Vizhinjam port would give sleepless nights to many

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT