Srinagar court bins complaint accusing Gulmarg fashion show organisers of obscenity

A court in Srinagar has dismissed a complaint accusing the organisers of a fashion show in Gulmarg of committing obscenity, saying it did not attract a penal offence.

Kashmir had reacted with indignation at the event, hosted by a private hotel in Gulmarg on March 7, not only because of the models’ “revealing” outfits but also because it was held during the holy month of Ramzan.

The show had also drawn flak from chief minister Omar Abdullah, who claimed the organisers — fashion designers Shivan and Naresh — had not sought permission from the government. He had made it clear no government infrastructure was used.

The organisers had later tendered an unconditional apology.

Responding to a complaint filed by Awami Ittehad Party leader Aadil Nazir Khan, special mobile magistrate Faizan-I-Nazar said two models wearing “skimpy clothes or swimwear in the broader scheme of the event does not attract the penal offence of obscenity” and “hence cognisance cannot be taken of such offence”.

The complainant had alleged that the show promoted obscenity, insulted religious sentiments and involved public consumption of alcohol.

The court cited a lack of requisite government sanction for pursuing charges under BNS Section 299 that criminalises deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings before disposing of the case.