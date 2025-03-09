MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fashion show in Gulmarg sparks outrage in Kashmir over ‘obscenity’

Leaders slam the event as disrespectful to Kashmir’s cultural values, demand action from authorities

Our Web Desk Published 09.03.25, 09:39 PM
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah File picture

A fashion show held in Gulmarg has triggered outrage in Kashmir, with political and religious leaders condemning the event as “obscene” and demanding accountability.

Prominent cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took to social media to express his anger, calling the show “outrageous” and questioning how such an event could be allowed in a region known for its Sufi traditions and religious conservatism.

“Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated,” he posted, urging authorities to take action against those involved.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah echoed the concerns, stating that the images circulating online showed “a complete disregard for local sensitivities, especially during this holy month.”

Abdullah said his office had reached out to local authorities and sought a report within 24 hours, promising further action based on its findings.

The event, which reportedly featured models walking a ramp in the scenic snow-clad meadows of Gulmarg, was purportedly organised as part of a privately-funded tourism promotion initiative.

But it has instead ignited a fierce debate over cultural values and the balance between modernisation and tradition in the valley.

Authorities are yet to make an official statement.

