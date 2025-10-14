MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Speeding car crashes into tunnel wall on Coastal Road in Mumbai; none hurt, video goes viral

According to a official, the red car crashed into the right wall of the Coastal Road tunnel towards Worli

PTI Published 14.10.25, 12:25 PM

Videograb

A speeding car crashed into tunnel wall on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Monday night, a police official said.

No one was injured in the accident which took place on the north-bound section of the Coastal Road, an eight-lane expressway along Mumbai's western coastline, he said.

According to the official, the red car crashed into the right wall of the Coastal Road tunnel towards Worli.

After the accident, a passer-by captured a video showing the vehicle with airbags deployed and emergency lights on.

In the video, a youth is seen exiting the driver’s seat, while another passenger is in the front seat. A third occupant, a woman, is seen standing near the vehicle after the crash.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

