Six patients die in five hours at Odisha hospital: Relatives cry foul play, allege botched injections, overdose

The death of six patients, including three women, at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Koraput district within a span of five hours has triggered a major controversy.

Tension gripped the hospital — one of the largest medical facilities in southern Odisha — after the deaths. Police have since been deployed on campus to maintain order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives of the deceased have alleged that the deaths occurred due to either the wrongful administration of injections or an overdose of medication. Five of the six patients died between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, while the sixth succumbed around 3am on Wednesday. In response, the state government has constituted a five-member expert committee — comprising three doctors from SCB Medical College, Cuttack, and two from MKCG Medical College, Berhampur — to probe the matter and submit a report by Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Shukra Majhi, Rukuni Pentia, Phulmati Majhi, Bhagaban Parija, Bati Khara and Jagannath Pujari. Three of them died in the ICU, while the others were in the surgery ward. Most were battling serious ailments such as cancer and liver disease. Among them were an accident victim, a cancer patient, two individuals with stab wounds, and others with critical conditions.

“We admitted our mother, Rukuni Pentia, for surgery. After the operation, the nursing staff administered an injection. Her condition deteriorated rapidly after the second dose — she began trembling, and before doctors could attend to her, she passed away,” said Pentia’s daughter.

A relative of another victim said, “Our patient had suffered a stab wound to the abdomen. He was doing well after surgery and even spoke to us. But after being given an injection, he died.”

Dr Susanta Kumar Sahu, superintendent of the medical college, denied allegations of negligence. “All the patients who died were in critical condition. Two had

abdominal injuries, another had a liver perforation, and one was undergoing cancer treatment. Another had sustained critical trauma injuries,” he said.

Refuting claims that incorrect injections were administered, he added, “The injection was given to elevate their dangerously low blood pressure. We have launched a detailed probe. The oxygen line was functioning normally.”

An expert committee has been set up to determine the exact cause of death. “Post-mortems will be conducted in the presence of police and pathologists. Everyone should wait for the medical reports. I visited the ward last night and found no prima facie evidence of wrongdoing. The committee will look into the treatment protocols, check which staff were on duty, and whether any medicine administered was expired,” Dr Sahu said.

Koraput district collector Keerthi Vasan V. said, “An investigation has been initiated. All six patients were in critical condition at the time of admission. The probe will determine whether negligence played a role.”

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr Santosh Misra said, “Local medical authorities have claimed the treatment was appropriate. The state-level expert committee will review this claim and submit a report on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Nimai Chandra Sarkar from Koraput alleged that staff shortages have hampered medical services at the institution. “The college was set up in 2017, but many posts remain vacant. No serious effort has been made to address the shortfall, and that has affected the hospital’s functioning,” he said.