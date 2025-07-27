MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 27 July 2025

Bhubaneswar metro rail project shelved, Opposition slams BJP

Following this, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) terminated construction contracts awarded to Ceigall India Limited for building viaducts and six stations in Bhubaneswar

Subhashish Mohanty Published 27.07.25, 07:37 AM
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi File picture

The ambitious metro rail project in Bhubaneswar has been shelved after the Odisha government decided not to proceed with it.

Following this, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) terminated construction contracts awarded to Ceigall India Limited for building viaducts and six stations in Bhubaneswar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DMRC, appointed as a turnkey consultant, had signed an MoU with the state-owned Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation in November 2023 to develop a world-class urban transport system.

The decision sparked criticism from Opposition parties. Congress leader Jaydev Jena accused the BJP government of “telling lies for a year”.

Ceigall India said it would pursue legal remedies for damages and compensation. The cancelled contract included construction of an elevated viaduct and stations at Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nandankanan, Barang, Phulapokhari and Trisulia Square.

Launched on January 1, 2024, the 6,255.94-crore project was to connect Biju Patnaik Airport to Trisulia over 26km.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

On Kargil Divas, India gets 'all-arms brigade', army eye on 'future-oriented force'

The army chief added that the Indian armed forces’ capability would increase manifold as 'we are equipping the army air defence systems with indigenous missiles'
Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar.
Quote left Quote right

I feel sad that I am supporting a government under which crime has become rampant

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT