Liver pangs refuse to lessen for Howrah boy years after life-saving transplant

Adrin Dhara, a 10-year-old boy from Howrah who underwent a liver transplant at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital in 2016, is back in the Kerala capital for a crucial review.

Doctors have detected “mild derangement” in Adrin’s liver, which might signal a prolonged struggle for the boy and his parents, who had to battle severe financial hardships to get him treated.

T.U. Shabbirali, one of the liver transplant surgeons in the medical team that had operated on Adrin, told The Telegraph there was “mild derangement” in Adrin’s liver that needed to be addressed.

Reports of the blood tests indicate mild issues in his liver function.

Shabbirali, senior consultant in the department of hepatobiliary, pancreatic and liver transplant surgery at KIMSHealth, said Adrin would have to undergo a few more tests in the coming days.

“We are investigating all aspects following the blood test results. Adrin had undergone a 16-hour-long liver transplant when he was 11 months old. He has been doing good all these years. Now Adrin will have to undergo an MRI scan to rule out any issues. If the liver is doing well, we may not have to worry. But if there is a problem, Adrin might require a liver transplant after 18 years of age,” said Shabbirali.

Adrin and his parents had a hard time reaching Thiruvananthapuram this time, as Surajit earns a paltry ₹300 per day from his job at a private company at Kantalia in Howrah, and Shampa’s handmade toys can only foot the boy’s monthly medical bill of ₹5,000.

A leading PSU bank had rejected Surajit’s loan application for ₹50,000. With the doctors urging him not to prolong Adrin’s review, a panic-stricken Surajit had to approach another bank for a loan of ₹1 lakh. Surajit is yet to pay back another loan that he had taken from the same bank.

Adrin had congenital liver disease and was brought to KIMSHealth in 2016 in a highly critical condition following advice from doctors in Calcutta. The doctors at the hospital gave Adrin a second lease of life by performing a liver transplant, worth lakhs, free of cost.