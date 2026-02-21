MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SIR axe on 9 lakh Kerala voters, electoral rolls now at 2.69 crore

Cynthia Chandran Published 21.02.26, 07:11 AM
Representational image

The final electoral rolls in Kerala, prepared after a three-month special intensive revision (SIR), will have 2.69 crore voters against 2.78 crore at the beginning of the drive, according to chief electoral officer Rathan U. Kelkar.

Around 8.97 lakh voters have been struck off the final list to be published on Saturday, Kelkar said while responding to questions from reporters after holding an all-party meeting here.

The pre-SIR rolls in Kerala had 2,78,50,855 voters as of October 2025. When the draft rolls were published in December, the total number of voters had come down to 2,54,42,352.

Kelkar said the number increased by 15,11,292 in the final rolls after the claims and objections were addressed. “From the draft list, 53,229 names were eliminated because of reasons like death, shifting of residence, duplicate entry and foreign citizenship,” Kelkar said.

He told political parties, concerned by the drop in voter numbers, that there was an option for eliminated voters to file an appeal till the last date of filing nominations in the upcoming Assembly elections. “Those who have complaints about their exclusion from the list should utilise this option,” Kelkar said.

A total of 2.23 lakh expatriate voters are in the final list. The Congress has sought the list of those expatriates who declined to submit the SIR form.

