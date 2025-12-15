Singapore advises citizens in Delhi-NCR to stay indoors amid severe air pollution

The Singapore High Commission in India issued an advisory for its nationals residing in the Delhi National Capital Region, asking them to “pay heed” to official instructions on staying indoors and wearing masks when stepping out.

The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi posted the advisory on its official X handle, stating, “On 13 December 2025, the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoked Stage 4, the highest level, of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the Delhi National Capital Region. Under GRAP Stage 4, construction and industrial activities are heavily restricted, and schools and offices are encouraged to shift to hybrid format.”

It further noted that the Delhi government has urged residents, especially children and those with respiratory or cardiac ailments, to stay indoors and to use masks if stepping out.

“In this regard, the High Commission urges Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to pay heed to this advice,” it added.

The overall Air Quality Index in the capital stood at 437 at 2 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app.

All air quality monitoring stations across Delhi also recorded AQI readings of 400 or above during the day.

Highlighting the impact of low visibility, the High Commission said flight services to and from the region were likely to be affected.

“We also note that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi National Capital Region are likely to be affected. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this and check with the respective airlines for updates,” the statement said.

The advisory also provided a contact point for Singaporeans in the Delhi-NCR who may require consular assistance.

With ‘severe’ air quality and thick smog engulfing the national capital for the third consecutive day, flight operations, both domestic and international, were disrupted at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Over 400 flights were delayed, while 61 were cancelled and five diverted.

The CPCB classifies air quality as ‘moderate’ for AQI levels between 101 and 200, ‘poor’ between 201 and 300, and ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400.

Any reading above 400 is considered ‘severe’. For mitigation measures, AQI levels of 450 and above are termed ‘severe plus’, with 500 categorised as seriously dangerous.

At 2 pm, Delhi airport issued an operational update, stating that runway visibility had improved and flight operations were returning to normal.

“We request you to stay in touch with your airline for the updated flight information. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers,” the airport said.