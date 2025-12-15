Dense fog disrupts Delhi airport operations, over 60 flights cancelled and 250 delayed

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely disrupted on Monday due to dense fog and poor visibility, leading to over 60 cancellations, multiple diversions and widespread delays, officials said.

An official confirmed that as of the latest update, 61 flights had been cancelled and five diverted at the airport, while more than 250 flights were delayed.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said flight operations remained impacted through the morning because of low visibility conditions.

In a post on X shortly after 10 am, DIAL said, “Our on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across Terminals.”

Later, at around 1 pm, Delhi International Airport said visibility had begun to improve and operations were gradually normalising.

In a social media post, it said, “Runway Visibility has improved and flight operations are returning to normal, however few flight departures and arrivals may still be impacted. We request you to stay in touch with your airline for the updated flight operations. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience to passengers. We appreciate your cooperation.”

IndiGo said the dense fog had significantly affected flight movements not only at Delhi but also at other airports across northern India.

“Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations at Delhi and other airports across northern India, which is unfortunately beyond our control,” the airline said in a statement.

As airlines adjusted operations to prevailing weather conditions, IndiGo cautioned that delays and further cancellations could occur.

“As operations are adjusted to prevailing weather conditions, some flights may experience delays, while a few others may be proactively cancelled during the day to prioritise safety and minimise extended waiting at the airport,” it said.

In a separate post on X, IndiGo said, “Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules.”

Elaborating further, the airline said, “Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day. Impacted customers are being informed in advance via WhatsApp, and email. The list of flights cancelled due to prevailing fog conditions is available here: https://tinyurl.com/3ytbxy5e. If your flight is impacted, you may rebook or claim a refund at http://goindigo.in/plan-b.html."

“We understand how weather-related disruptions can affect your travel plans, especially during busy periods, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

IndiGo added, “Our teams continue to closely monitor visibility conditions and will progressively restore normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” noting that its teams were coordinating closely with Delhi airport authorities. The airline also said it had issued advisories and was “proactively” informing customers to minimise inconvenience.

Air India also reported significant disruption due to foggy conditions in the national capital. In an update shared on X, the airline said, “Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations for all airlines. We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Explaining the cancellations, Air India said, “In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for our guests, some flights have been cancelled. We understand this may cause inconvenience, and our ground teams across airports are working round the clock to assist and support you.”

The airline urged passengers to stay informed, saying, “We request guests to check their latest flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this situation.”

Air India also listed the flights cancelled so far: “Flights cancelled so far: AI2767 / 2768, AI1787 / 1872, AI1721 / 1837, AI1701 / 1806, AI1725 / 1860, AI1745 / 1890, AI1797 / 1838, AI1703 / 1884, AI2653 / 2808, AI2469 / 2470, AI866, AI1737 / 1820, AI1719 / 1844, AI1785 / 1851, AI2495 / 2496, AI1715 / 1816, AI3313 / 3314, AI881 / 882, AI2465 / 2880”.

Delhi airport, the country’s busiest, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily, making it particularly vulnerable to large-scale disruption during adverse weather conditions such as dense winter fog.